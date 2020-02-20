Man who taught in Sask. in '90s charged after historical sexual assault investigation

Charges have been laid in a historical sexual assault investigation started by police in east-central Saskatchewan.

A news release from the Wynyard RCMP said a woman reported a historical sexual assault in February of last year. Since then, five other people have provided information to police involving the same individual.

Gerard Loehr, 57, is facing five charges related to sexual assault and six charges related to sexual interference for incidents that allegedly occurred between 1990 and 1996.

"At the time of the alleged incidents, Loehr was a teacher in Wynyard and Foam Lake schools in Saskatchewan," a statement from RCMP said.

"He may have substituted in other schools in the area as well. Due to the length of time that has passed since he taught in Saskatchewan, we do not have the exact details about the schools he taught in."

Police said Loehr moved from Saskatchewan to Ontario to continue teaching there after 2000.

RCMP said Loehr was a music teacher at the time he was arrested in Ottawa on Monday.

Loehr was also charged last year with 22 sexual offences involving 11 students after an investigation by police in Ottawa.

He was transported to Yorkton, Sask., on Monday and appeared in court there on Tuesday morning. He also appeared in Wadena provincial court on Thursday morning.

"While the charges have been laid in relation to these reports, there may be other victims," the police news release said.

Anyone with information about these incidents has been asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.