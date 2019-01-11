Sask. girl, 11, missing after being home while sick, found face-down in snow but alive

A two-hour search Thursday night for a missing 11-year-old Saskatchewan girl ended with her being found injured but alive.

The 11-year-old was sick at home in Bankend, Sask., according to a news release. Bankend is about 200 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

When the mother came home, the girl was gone and there were footsteps in the snow leading away from the house. She is believed to have wandered away sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. CST, police said.

The mother and some neighbours followed the footsteps as far as they could and then called police. Police, a firefighter, search and rescue volunteers, a dog team and a STARS air ambulance were all involved in a search for the girl.

It was getting dark and temperatures were falling when they found the girl about four miles west of Bankend, police said.

The girl was facedown in the snow, close to a slough. She was rushed to hospital and is being treated for hypothermia and injuries related to exposure.

An RCMP spokesman said the result could have been a lot worse if searchers didn't find the girl when they did.