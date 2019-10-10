Water Security Agency reaches tentative contract deal with striking Unifor workers

The Water Security Agency, one of seven Crown corporations affected by a nearly week-old work stoppage by unionized employees, says it has reached a tentative dea; with their union.

"I am pleased we have reached a tentative agreement with the Unifor bargaining unit," agency president Susan Ross wrote in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.

The release says final details of the agreement would not be released until the ratification process is completed.

In a prepared statement, a Unifor's national president said the union was disappointed by the tentative agreement.

"Our union is built on the principle that the power of Unifor is our members, and they make the final decision on the terms of their contracts," Jerry Dias wrote. "The majority of striking and locked-out Crown workers remain committed to getting a fair contract."

The Water Security Agency manages the provincial water supply, protects water quality, ensures drinking water is safe and treats wastewater.

About 5,000 Unifor members from the agency, SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater and two SaskTel subsidiaries have been off the job since Oct. 4.