Written submissions back for Regina city council delegations

Regina city council has voted to require written submissions for delegations once again.

In December, 2020, the council voted to no longer require submissions ahead of delegations speaking citing accessibility and wanting to hear from people--especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after a marathon meeting about a proposed feasibility study on a potential ban for conversion therapy, councillors called for changes. Delegations spoke misinformation and frequently went off topic. Now written submissions are back.

Councillor Lori Bresciani proposed the motion. Bresciani previously told CBC the written submissions could be bullet points about their main topics and it will help the clerk vet misinformation or for off-topic conversations.

"This was a trial to see if we take it away, do you see more people come or is there any benefit

in that?" Bresciani said. "I think that what I learned is that when one does not submit in a written form … there's nothing on record."

Having written submissions is good governance and improves transparency, Bresciani said. Written delegations will be required starting on June 1st.

Bresciani was originally proposing for agendas to be posted almost two weeks before a meeting as well, however that was put on hold for the city clerk to work on. The report on posting the agendas earlier for 2022 will now come back near the end of 2021.

Delegations do not need to read their submission word for word. If people need assistance they are able to find information on regina.ca or can contact clerks@regina.ca.