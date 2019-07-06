Lumsden distillery sets record for largest caesar cocktail

There's a new world record holder in Saskatchewan, thanks to the Last Mountain Distillery.

The Lumsden-based distillery hosted its fifth annual Caesar Fest on Saturday, where it mixed up the world's largest caesar.

Co-owner Meredith Schmidt said a visitor asked if they held the record back in the spring after sampling some of Last Mountain's famous dill pickle vodka.

"He just assumed, he was like 'you guys must hold the record for the world's biggest caesar then?' and I kind of looked at him blankly and realized, why don't we hold that record?" Schmidt said.

From that point on, Schmidt said their focus became breaking the world record, which she says was set last fall.

And on Saturday the distillers set the new one when they created a 750-litre cocktail. About 30 people were on hand to help prepare the giant beverage.

Previously, the largest caesar in the world was roughly 700 litres in size. That one was created in Pain Court, Ont.

Schmidt's not sure if the previous record holders will want to own that title again, but she said she's making plans for an even bigger caesar at next year's festival — if she needs to.

"If they go for it again, we're going to have to do this again next year and go absolutely massive," Schmidt said.

Once the caesar record was broken, those who attended Caesar Fest were able to take home 1.75 litre bottles of the cocktail, according to Schmidt, who estimated some 400 bottles would be handed out by the end of Saturday.