Regina, Saskatoon councils to consider joint bid to host 2023 world juniors

Organizations in Saskatoon and Regina are joining forces in an effort to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships.

Russia lost its hosting rights due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Tourism Saskatoon and Tourism Regina are collaborating with SaskTel Centre, The REAL Centre, Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels, and the Regina Hotel Association for the submission to host the event.

They say hosting it could mean a $50 million jolt to the province's economy.

Councils in both cities will hold special meetings at 8:30 a.m. CST Friday to consider the proposal.