Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Saskatchewan to amend its employment act to recognize workplace sexual harassment

The government has introduced legislation to make it clear that any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment.

The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers

The Canadian Press ·
Other proposed changes included in the Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act call for providing liability protection for public and private sector employers that comply with new COVID-19 vaccination regulations. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)

Saskatchewan is proposing to amend its employment act to recognize sexual harassment in the workplace.

The government has introduced legislation to make it clear that any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment.

The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that reflects modern work environments, including protecting vulnerable workers.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that protects vulnerable workers. (Michael Bell/Canadian Press)

If passed, Saskatchewan would become one of five provinces to specifically reference sexual harassment in legislation.

The others are Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

"These amendments will help us build a stronger, safer and healthier Saskatchewan," Morgan said in a release Thursday.

Other proposed changes included in the Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act call for providing liability protection for public and private sector employers that comply with new COVID-19 vaccination regulations.

The government says these regulations give an employee the choice of showing evidence of being fully vaccinated or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test at least every seven days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now