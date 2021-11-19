Saskatchewan to amend its employment act to recognize workplace sexual harassment

Saskatchewan is proposing to amend its employment act to recognize sexual harassment in the workplace.

The government has introduced legislation to make it clear that any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment.

The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that reflects modern work environments, including protecting vulnerable workers.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that protects vulnerable workers. (Michael Bell/Canadian Press)

If passed, Saskatchewan would become one of five provinces to specifically reference sexual harassment in legislation.

The others are Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

"These amendments will help us build a stronger, safer and healthier Saskatchewan," Morgan said in a release Thursday.

Other proposed changes included in the Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act call for providing liability protection for public and private sector employers that comply with new COVID-19 vaccination regulations.

The government says these regulations give an employee the choice of showing evidence of being fully vaccinated or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test at least every seven days.