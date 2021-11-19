Saskatchewan to amend its employment act to recognize workplace sexual harassment
The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers
Saskatchewan is proposing to amend its employment act to recognize sexual harassment in the workplace.
The government has introduced legislation to make it clear that any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment.
The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers.
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that reflects modern work environments, including protecting vulnerable workers.
If passed, Saskatchewan would become one of five provinces to specifically reference sexual harassment in legislation.
The others are Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
"These amendments will help us build a stronger, safer and healthier Saskatchewan," Morgan said in a release Thursday.
Other proposed changes included in the Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act call for providing liability protection for public and private sector employers that comply with new COVID-19 vaccination regulations.
The government says these regulations give an employee the choice of showing evidence of being fully vaccinated or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test at least every seven days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?