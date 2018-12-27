2 workers injured in small explosion at St. Brieux, Sask.

Two workers were injured by a small explosion while repairing underground water lines at St. Brieux on Thursday.

One of the two men had to be transported to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after the incident, which happened noon, according to an RCMP news release.

The second was transported to hospital by the local ambulance service.

Melfort RCMP said they do not believe either of the men's injuries are life-threatening and there is no threat to public safety.

Occupational Health and Safety was at the scene Thursday to assist with the investigation.

St. Brieux is about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.