Workers at Regina hospital laundry plant diagnosed with COVID-19

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at an industrial laundry operation in Regina.

The provincial government said Friday that "a number of employees" of K-Bro Linens' Regina location have tested positive for coronavirus. It didn't provide an exact number.

The Ministry of Health says contact investigation is underway to determine transmission.

In a news release, it said part of the investigation has included a microbiologist's assessment of the processes for laundering linen to ensure the linens remain safe for use in health-care facilities.

"That review has determined there is no safety concern for processed linen," the news release said.

The ministry said all employees wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while they work.

The government said there is no public health risk at this time, but it will let the public know if that changes.

The K-Bro plant was constructed several years ago after the company won a contract with the government in 2013 to clean laundry for Saskatchewan hospitals.