$60K fine handed to company after worker injured in Sask.
An Alberta company has been fined after one of its employees was injured on the job in Saskatchewan.
Accident happened near Regina in 2017
An Alberta company has been fined after one of its employees was injured on the job in Saskatchewan.
Varsteel Ltd. of Lethbridge was fined $60,000 after pleading guilty to a count under the province's Occupational Health and Safety Regulations last month.
The charges stem from an incident that happened near Regina in August of 2017.
An employee suffered undetermined injuries after they were struck by two bundles of steel.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.