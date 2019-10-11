Work to begin on $5.3M Maple Leaf Pool in Regina

Construction on Maple Leaf Pool in Regina will begin this week with some modified working conditions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Construction, considered an essential service, is among the services and industries allowed to operate during the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Construction on infrastructure has to continue on," Mayor Michael Fougere said. "We have to build our city and move forward but in a way that's safe for those working on site but also ensure we meet our commitment to actually have this pool built."

The city unveiled its preferred plan for the pool in October: L-shaped with a zero-depth, beach-like entry designed to improve access for swimmers with mobility issues. Change room and washroom facilities will also feature an accessible lift and table.

The city planned to close the pool but decided to rebuild it instead after residents rallied to keep the facility, which has been a fixture in the Heritage neighbourhood for more than 70 years.

Increased safety measures

Safety measures being put in place are site monitoring, physical distancing, hand washing protocol, additional cleaning in shared services and personal protection equipment.

City manager Chris Holden announced the City of Regina has implemented a distancing standard which has resulted in minimizing contact with other people both during work duties and during personal time.

"We're looking at no more than five people in work areas, meeting rooms, our shops, and maintaining that two metre distance," Holden said.

Holden said workers will now have seating arrangements to maintain physical distancing in fleet vehicles.

Workers who need to work side-by-side, there will be work place health and safety staff who will look at modifications to the work site and ensure PPE is available.

Holden also asked residents to maintain distance if and when they engage city workers out in the city.

"There is still a city that is operating day in and day out," Holden said.

Holden said contractors hired by the City of Regina have their own policies on distancing, including the company building Maple Leaf Pool, Westridge Construction, but that the city's distancing rules will be respected on the work site.