Wonderland Arcade to begin selling games and equipment
Wonderland Arcade to begin selling games and equipment

The iconic destination has been in Regina for 41 years.

Iconic Regina destination has been in the city for 41 years, closed after fire in April

A fire on April 4, 2018, completely destroyed neighbouring Lang's Cafe. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of a much-loved Regina arcade, this may be your chance.

According to a Facebook post this week, Wonderland Arcade will begin selling some of its equipment, games and parts. The post was made on September 12 and has since garnered hundreds of comments and shares. 

It's not clear when Wonderland will begin selling equipment.

In April, a fire completely destroyed Lang's Café in Regina, located right next to Wonderland, which had been in business for 41 years.

The beloved arcade was spared from flames, but water from the firefighters' hoses seeped through the ceiling and across the floor, leaving the family which owned the business to deal with their own losses. 

Co-owner Andrew Stuart said at the time that the family hoped to make repairs and reopen. 

This week's Facebook post has drawn many comments from people saying how much the iconic location has meant to them. 

With files from Stephanie Taylor

