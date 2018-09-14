Wonderland Arcade to begin selling games and equipment
Iconic Regina destination has been in the city for 41 years, closed after fire in April
If you've ever wanted to own a piece of a much-loved Regina arcade, this may be your chance.
According to a Facebook post this week, Wonderland Arcade will begin selling some of its equipment, games and parts. The post was made on September 12 and has since garnered hundreds of comments and shares.
It's not clear when Wonderland will begin selling equipment.
In April, a fire completely destroyed Lang's Café in Regina, located right next to Wonderland, which had been in business for 41 years.
The beloved arcade was spared from flames, but water from the firefighters' hoses seeped through the ceiling and across the floor, leaving the family which owned the business to deal with their own losses.
Co-owner Andrew Stuart said at the time that the family hoped to make repairs and reopen.
This week's Facebook post has drawn many comments from people saying how much the iconic location has meant to them.
With files from Stephanie Taylor
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.