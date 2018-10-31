'This is going to help for generations to come': First-of-its-kind women's shelter to open in northern Sask.

Women in the Athabasca Basin hoping to flee abusive situations will soon have a new place to go.

The Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) started construction on a new women's shelter in Black Lake earlier this month.

AHA chief executive officer Darryl Galusha said construction crews have faced some difficulties in terms of the weather — snow has already hit the ground in northern Saskatchewan — but concrete has been poured.

The shelter will be the first of its kind in the Athabasca Basin.

"This opportunity to provide these services within the basin, is once-in-a-lifetime," Galusha said. "This is going to help for generations to come. We're saving lives. This is care for the people, by the people."

Galusha said women from the region would have to travel south great distances to get the same kind of services that will be offered at the shelter in Black Lake.

He said distance is a factor in people's decision to seek help or treatment and having a shelter closer to home should make it easier to provide the services where they are needed.

'They understand the need'

Galush said the four communities within the Athabasca Basin who make up the AHA have been incredibly supportive through the whole process.

"We have such great leadership in our communities," Galusha said. "They understand the need, they recognize the need and they have been absolutely amazing to support us in working with us and our partners to make this dream a reality."

The CEO said the health authority has a strong mandate to hire and train people from the region to work in the facility.

When construction is finished, the shelter will have six rooms and 24 beds.

The project truly began when funding was announced in 2016, according to Galusha.

"We did a real big push to make this happen," Galusha said. "This is a unique situation because [the shelter] is on First Nations territory so there is some different funding challenges and some different things that have not been done before in Canada."

Galusha said AHA expects to have the facility fully staffed and operational by June, 2019.