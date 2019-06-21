Skip to Main Content
'They are family': Sask. women riding motorcycles through province to empower women bikers
Saskatchewan

A group of Saskatchewan women are riding their steel horses across the province as part of a countrywide initiative to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for women bikers.

Ride inspired by international movement called Women's Ride World Relay

Cory Coleman · CBC News ·
The group of women are riding through Saskatchewan travelling from west to east. (Submitted by Wendy Funk)

Wendy Funk says her life hasn't been the same since she learned to ride a motorcycle.

"It has changed everything," she told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"A lot of my friends now are people who ride and they're like family. They are sisters from other misters and brothers from other mothers. They are family."

Now she's looking to strengthen that family. Funk is leading a group of women in Saskatchewan who are riding their steel horses across the province —from west to east — to inspire women in the motorcycle community and encourage others to join the sisterhood.

"We've had a great ride. I've seen things that I've never seen before in Saskatchewan," said Funk. 

Wendy Funk, the group's spokesperson, poses by her motorcycle while holding her travel companion and the commemorative coin women bikers from different provinces are passing to each other. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Clad in leather chops, jackets and bandanas, the road warriors and their motorcycles are part of a nationwide initiative that involves a commemorative coin travelling from coast-to-coast.

The coin started in B.C. and is making its way to New Brunswick, with riders in each province picking it up from their neighbours and taking it to their other neighbours, similar to a relay. 

Funk said it has been an empowering experience because of the sisterhood that's formed when riding.

"It's a healing thing, being in charge of that bike and rock and rolling down the highway," she said.

"It's therapeutic for most women, and confidence building I think, because we're not expected to be there."

The women are hoping to inspire other female riders and encourage others to join. (Submitted by Wendy Funk)

She said about 20 to 30 per cent of bikers are now women. She said men bikers have embraced the increase in women, but it can still be scary for women to get involved in motorcycles.

"When I first started I was very, very intimidated by the men that rode," she said.

"That's one of the reasons I started a lady riders group because that gives them the confidence to ride in a group or ride with other people.... there's just a little bit more encouragement and a little less intimidation."

The ride was inspired by the Women's Ride World Relay, an international initiative involving women bikers in more than 40 countries.

    With files from the Morning Edition

