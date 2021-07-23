Group of women paddle 180 km to explore rock climbing in northern Sask.

Saskatchewan is popular for many outdoor activities like fishing or canoeing — but what about rock climbing?

A group of seven women travelled to the northern part of Saskatchewan — a province known for being flat — to find out what it has to offer for climbers.

"I've been paddling up in the region for a number of years now," said Katee Pederson. "Looking around at all the beautiful cliffs and rocks in the province, I just thought, you know, why can't we do it here?"

Pederson connected with some of her paddling and climbing friends. The women started planning, poring over maps and researching the perfect river to make the trip happen.

The group left for their eight-day-adventure on July 2. Getting to their final destination, however, wasn't easy.

After driving five hours from Saskatoon, they had to take a float plane from Missinipe to Lower Foster Lake.

"We didn't know what we were expecting," said Ashlyn George, one of Pederson's travel companions.

"We got really lucky on day one when we landed on Lower Foster Lake and we got some climbing right away. So that actually took a little bit of pressure off the rest of the trip."

Ashlyn George and six other women paddled and portaged up to 40 kilometres every day to reach their final climbing destination. (Submitted by Ashlyn George)

180 kilometres of paddling

The rest of the trip wasn't a piece of cake either.

The women spent several days on the river, travelling a total of 180 kilometres through rapids and portages to reach their next climbing spot.

"It was just really trusting each other and our skills that we could make it through," said George.

Despite not everyone in the team knowing each other prior to the trip, the women made it work without a hitch, she said.

"It just goes to show that, you know, if you ever want to be inspired, put a few women together with a common goal and you'll be blown away by what we can accomplish."

After lots of co-ordinating and planning, the group headed out paddling on Foster River. (Submitted by Ashlyn George)

Massive cliff walls

After six days of paddling, the travellers were rewarded for their efforts when they spotted their final destination.

"It's a pretty stunning view," said George.

"When you think of Saskatchewan, you don't think of these massive cliff walls.... It was pretty epic to have this opportunity."

The women found two walls of sheer rock, anchored some ropes to trees and started their climb.

The women climbing one of the cliffs on their canoe trip in northern Saskatchewan from July 2 to July 10. (Submitted by Ashlyn George)

Not accessible for everyone

While rock climbing in northern Saskatchewan might not be accessible for everyone, Pederson said it's definitely an option for experienced climbers and paddlers.

"If we were to kind of bring it to a more developed stage, there's definitely a lot more conversations and work that needs to be done," she said.

"The biggest thing I think is that you need a community of people dedicated to really maintaining the routes and keeping them safe for people to use for years to come."

Pederson has recently moved to British Columbia, but said she will be back in Saskatchewan for paddling and climbing.

"It's a really cool thing to do in Saskatchewan that a lot of people don't know about," said George.