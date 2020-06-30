One woman found, one still missing from Thunderchild First Nation

One of two women reported missing from Thunderchild First Nation has been found, but DeeDee Steele, 32, is still missing.

Steele was last seen in Thunderchild First Nation on June 12 and RCMP said she may have also been seen in Livelong, Sask., that day.

She is described as tall and thin with long dyed blonde hair and brown eyes and she is missing a front tooth. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans or sweatpants.

RCMP say Steele has connections to Vernon, B.C., and may be travelling there.

Anyone with information about Steele is asked to call Turtleford RCMP or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.