Woman sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle crossing Regina's Victoria Avenue

A 51-year-old female was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Regina.

Regina police say the woman was walking southbound across Victoria Avenue at Embury Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit.

A vehicle in the left eastbound lane of Victoria Avenue had stopped for the pedestrian while a vehicle in the right eastbound lane did not stop and hit the woman, police said.

Police have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and the collision is till under investigation.

The pedestrian's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

This was the second person hit by a car in Regina in the last two days.

Friday night a 66-year-old man died after a vehicle struck him at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street.