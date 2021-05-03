Woman sent to hospital after morning house fire in Regina

A woman has been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire on Monday morning in the city's northeast.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Ottawa Street before 7:30 a.m. CST. The fire department said one woman was home when the fire started, but she made it outside by the time firefighters arrived and has since be taken to hospital.

The blaze has since been brought under control and firefighters are working on salvage and overhaul.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

An inspector is expected to be on the scene this morning.