Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Woman sent to hospital after morning house fire in Regina

Fire crews in Regina were called to a house fire on Monday morning in the city’s northeast.

Fire broke out on the 200 block of Ottawa Street before 7:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
The Regina Fire Department was called to a house fire on Monday morning in the city’s northeast. (Twitter/Regina Fire and Protective Services)

A woman has been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire on Monday morning in the city's northeast.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Ottawa Street before 7:30 a.m. CST. The fire department said one woman was home when the fire started, but she made it outside by the time firefighters arrived and has since be taken to hospital.

The blaze has since been brought under control and firefighters are working on salvage and overhaul.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

An inspector is expected to be on the scene this morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now