Woman sent to hospital after semi hits SUV on highway near Pense, Sask.
New

A woman was taken to hospital after a semi tractor-trailer crashed into an SUV on highway 1 just east of Pense, Sask.

SUV hit while pulling onto highway

CBC News ·
A woman was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision near Pense, Sask. (Mike Symington/CBC)

RCMP say the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. CST on Wednesday. Pense is about 25 kilometres west of Regina.

The SUV was pulling onto the highway from a grid road and was struck by a semi heading west, according to RCMP.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

Traffic was restricted for about 90 minutes, while the eastbound lanes were completely closed for a short time to allow the STARS helicopter to land.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

