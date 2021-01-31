Woman protesting public health orders fined $2,800: Regina police

Police in Regina issued ticket number 18 for violations of the public health orders pertaining to COVID-19 on Saturday.

A woman was handed a $2,800 fine for violating the public health orders during an event to protest them.

Officers were called to the gathering around 2 p.m. on Saturday. They observed about 50 to 60 people protesting the public health orders and after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, issued the ticket to an adult female.

Police said no arrests were made.

