Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 death of Logan Ring

A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man in the Swift Current area.

Rebecca Kuhlman had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Logan Ring.

She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Ring's body was discovered in November 2016 in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current.

Ring pictured with his son, who was two years old at the time of his father's death. (Submitted by Cindy McEwen)

Four others still face second-degree murder charges in Ring's death including Colin ​Perrault, Todd Donaldson, Jolene Epp, and Tanisha Perrault.

Facts in the Kuhlman case are being withheld pending the outcomes of the cases.