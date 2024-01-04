Content
Saskatchewan·New

Woman on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre dies at hospital

A 23-year-old female inmate found to be unresponsive in the common area of the Pine Grove Correctional Centre on Wednesday died in hospital, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Inmate, 23, was found unresponsive in the jail's common area

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
A chain-link fence is in the foreground with a Pine Grove Corrections Centre sign in the background behind the fence
The inmate who died at hospital was on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. (CBC)

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called in EMS, and the woman, who was on remand at the jail, was transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where she was declared dead.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners's Service have since been notified and are investigating the death, the release says.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will hold its own internal investigation.

So far foul play is not suspected in the woman's death, the release says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louise BigEagle

CBC Journalist

Louise is a journalist with CBC Saskatchewan since September 2022. She is Nakota/Cree from Ocean Man First Nations. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Regina.

