Woman missing after truck rollover near Meadow Lake: Sask. RCMP

RCMP say a woman is missing after a truck rollover Wednesday near Meadow Lake, about 295 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Around 7.p.m. CST, Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover at the Beaver River bridge crossing, two kilometres south of Pagan Lake.

A truck had gone off the bridge on Highway 903 and was completely submerged in the Beaver River, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Officers pulled a man, who was standing on top of the truck, to shore. He was taken to hospital with injuries.

A woman is unaccounted for at this time, according to RCMP.

RCMP said first responders aren't able to enter the river safely to search inside the truck due to the water current and depth.

Instead, first responders are working to remove the truck from the river, according to RCMP.

Highway 903 will be intermittently closed Thursday as the investigation continues.