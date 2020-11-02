Woman killed in car-train crash at Rosthern, Sask.

A woman died and three children were injured when a car was hit by a train on Sunday.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Rosthern, Sask. Police say the car was on Highway 312 crossing the tracks in town when it was hit by the train.

A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children — all girls from seven to 12 years old — were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The girls are expected to survive. None of the names have been released.

Police say every indication is that the crossing equipment at the rail crossing, including the lights and the bell, was fully operational at the time of the crash.

The rail line is privately owned.

Rosthern is about 66 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.