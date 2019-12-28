Woman kidnapped when vehicle stopped at red light in Regina: police

Regina police say a woman was kidnapped in the vehicle she was driving when a man fleeing officers jumped in while she was stopped at a red light.

The series of events, which led to charges against a 40-year-old man, started at about 7:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

According to Regina police, members of the Criminal Investigation Division saw a stolen vehicle with a mismatched stolen licence plate driving in the area of McIntosh Street and Litzenberger Crescent.

Police said the stolen vehicle eventually parked in the 6000 block of Rochdale Boulevard, where the male driver and only occupant of the vehicle got out. But he allegedly fled when police approached him to make an arrest.

Police said he ran to the intersection of Rochdale and McCarthy Boulevards and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The female driver and only occupant of the vehicle was allegedly forced to drive the suspect across the city against her will.

When the vehicle stopped in the area of Fifth Avenue N. and Retallack Street, the suspect got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and the canine unit was used to help take him into custody.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.