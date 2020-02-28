Woman injured in North Battleford drive-by shooting

RCMP are investigating a drive-by shooting in North Battleford that injured one person Friday morning.

An RCMP news release said numerous shots were fired at a home in the 1300 block of North Battleford at roughly 4:30 a.m. CST.

Seven people were in the home at the time. A woman was struck by a bullet and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said a suspect vehicle was identified and two men and two women were arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believe the shooting was related to the drug trade and not random.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.