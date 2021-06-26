Sask. woman helping to create support for residential school survivors

When JoLee Sasakamoose heard the announcement of the unmarked graves in Cowessess on Thursday, she said her body went into a trauma response.

"I felt like I had been punched in the stomach," she said.

She began to cry uncontrollably.

Sasakamoose said on Treaty 4 territory the pain people feel over what happened needs long term counselling.

She works as a research director at the Wellness Wheel Medical Clinic, but is stepping down to launch a mental health and addictions service in Regina in the fall.

The Maskiki Muskwa Medicine Bear Healing Lodge will provide counselling services. It will also provide information about chronic disease prevention, traditional birthing and parenting and peer support services for elder care.

The service is still in the process of getting it's name finalized, Sasakamoos said, and is not ready to take any clients yet.

In the meantime Sasakamoose is helping connect people traumatized by the news from Cowessess with counselling services.

She connected people with medical doctors, elders and psychiatrists. She said there are support hotline numbers available as well, but sometimes people want to speak with someone else locally.

The Queen City Wellness Pharmacy partners with the Wellness Wheel Medical Clinic to support indigenous people who call and ask for help. (submitted by Sasakamoose)

"There's this trauma that's surfacing all over," she said.

Sasakamoose said people who are using their pharmacy and services are now coming in, displaying signs of trauma and need help finding additional supports.

She said elders are feeling sick and horrible and re-traumatized and second generation survivors are feeling re-traumatized as well.

Learn what you can

Sasakamoose said a lot of people ask what they can do, and she said people should just try to learn what they can. She said people should educate themselves regarding the inequalities Indigenous people face.

"Learn that we don't have the same rights. Understand why we're always advocating as Indigenous people….think about things like why we have to ask for just as much," she said.

Sasakamoose said people should also try to get to know and build relationships with Indigenous people, and that change will only happen through relationships.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.