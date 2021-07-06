Woman in Sandy Bay RCMP custody found dead
According to Saskatchewan RCMP, the 44-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday evening and was found unresponsive about three hours later, around 11 p.m. CST.
44-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday, police say
RCMP say a woman in custody at the detachment in Sandy Bay, Sask., about 470 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, was found dead.
According to Saskatchewan RCMP, the 44-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday evening and was found unresponsive about three hours later, around 11 p.m. CST.
Sandy Bay RCMP officers attempted lifesaving measures and called local EMS for support.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene shortly after midnight. Police are not releasing her name at this time.
Saskatchewan RCMP have asked Moose Jaw police to conduct an independent investigation into the death.
RCMP have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint two independent investigation observers, including one of First Nations ancestry.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?