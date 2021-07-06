Woman in Sandy Bay RCMP custody found dead

RCMP say a woman in custody at the detachment in Sandy Bay, Sask., about 470 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, was found dead.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, the 44-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday evening and was found unresponsive about three hours later, around 11 p.m. CST.

Sandy Bay RCMP officers attempted lifesaving measures and called local EMS for support.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene shortly after midnight. Police are not releasing her name at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP have asked Moose Jaw police to conduct an independent investigation into the death.

RCMP have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint two independent investigation observers, including one of First Nations ancestry.