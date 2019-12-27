Police investigate death of woman found in Regina

Regina Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on a city sidewalk.

On Thursday, police received a call about a woman lying on the ground on the 3200 block of Dewdney Ave. in the North Central neighbourhood.

Police, EMS and the Regina Fire Department responded to the call where they found the woman.

She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers then secured the area and requested the help of major crimes and forensic identification units.

Police said the next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

They said they are working with the office of the chief coroner to fully investigate the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.