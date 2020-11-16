Moose Jaw police issue $2,800 fine to person who allegedly failed to isolate after COVID-19 diagnosis

Moose Jaw police say a person who allegedly did not self-isolate for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19 has been fined $2,800.

The person was fined for non-compliance with a Saskatchewan public health order after the police service received a complaint on Nov. 14.

The police service said it has worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to notify members of the public who have had contact with the individual.

Moose Jaw police also fined the host of a Halloween party for failing to comply with the order — which at the time limited gatherings to no more than 15 people — late last month. The size limit on gatherings has since been reduced to 10 people.

Regina police issued a similar fine for a party in Regina earlier this month. Police say there were about 50 people at that gathering.

On Nov. 13, the Saskatoon Police Service announced it had fined a "key participant" in a protest against mandatory masks held at the Midtown Plaza mall in the city's downtown area.

In April a Regina woman was fined for allegedly failing to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.