Regina woman fined after inviting guest over while positive for COVID-19

A 42-year-old woman has been fined under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for breaching COVID-19 public health orders last week.

Just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 14, Regina police said they received a complaint of a woman, who had tested positive for the virus, not obeying her isolation order and inviting guests into her home.

When officers arrived at the woman's house in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street, police said they found another person there, who was asked to leave.

After confirming the 42-year-old was COVID-positive and her isolation order was valid, police, in consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, fined her on Wednesday.

Regina police said this is the 11th such ticket they have issued in the city.

