Woman dies following arrest by Kamsack RCMP

A woman has died in custody after being arrested by Kamsack RCMP.

Police said the 44-year-old was arrested without incident on Saturday afternoon at a home on the Cote First Nation in relation to an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m., an ambulance was called to the Kamsack RCMP Detachment and the woman was taken to the Kamsack Hospital.

The woman died in hospital at about 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Estevan Police Service will be conducting the investigation into the woman's death. The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will also be involved in the investigation and the Ministry of Justice will be appointing an independent observer.

RCMP said the woman's name would not be released at this time.