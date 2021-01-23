Woman from Wilton dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17: Sask. RCMP

A 64-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster on Thursday, Maidstone RCMP say.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. CST about the accident on Highway 17 near Lone Rock, Sask., roughly 25 kilometres south of Lloydminster.

They determined a crash occurred between two vans, both southbound. The first van then crashed with a northbound semi, police say.

The 64-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vans, was taken to hospital, where she died. Police did not provide any information other than her age and where she was from.

The drivers of the semi and the other van reported no injuries.

RCMP said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist from Prince Albert was on scene, the police news release said, and would investigate the crash with Maidstone RCMP.