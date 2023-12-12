'I'm praying that he's OK': Sask. woman very worried after half-brother goes missing on ATV trip

Glenda Orr is worried about her half-brother William "Billy" Lachance's safety. She says he got separated from his friend while riding ATVs south of Meadow Lake in northwestern Saskatchewan on Sunday.

RCMP sent out a missing persons advisory for Lachance on Monday, saying he had been last seen on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST. The Mounties described the 42-year-old man as being about five-foot-nine and 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say Lachance was last seen wearing orange coveralls and has a tattoo on his left forearm. He may be riding a yellow Polaris ATV, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday.

Orr, who lives in Saskatoon, said she was told her brother was last seen about 13 kilometres south of Meadow Lake and four kilometres off of Highway 4.

She said she feels helpless, so she is doing her best to get the word out as far as possible.

"If he's out there and he's alone, I mean, it's getting down to -10. Like thank God that it's not as cold as it could be," Orr said.

"I don't know how he was dressed, but undoubtedly if he is out there by himself, he would be scared and he would need to be found fairly quickly in order to be OK."

Orr said Lachance, who lives in Edmonton, hasn't spent much time in the bush and she doesn't know what wilderness skills he possesses.

"Who knows what people can do when they have to, I don't know how many days he could survive," Lachance said. "I'm just praying for warm weather. I'm praying that he's OK and also that he'd be found today."

Orr said there is a search and rescue team being sent out to look for her brother on Tuesday.

"He's my brother, I love him and I want him to make it through this. I wanted him to come out of this well and unharmed," Orr said.

"He's a very nice person, he's sociable, he's kind and he has children who love him."

Anyone with information on Lachance's whereabouts is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.