Woman, 27, charged with attempted murder in Regina home invasion

A 27-year-old woman is facing attempted murder charges after an alleged home invasion in Regina on Sunday.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Rae Street around 6 a.m. CST to investigate a break-and-enter.

Officers found an injured man when they arrived. He was treated by EMS and then taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

After some investigation, police charged the female suspect with attempted murder.

She also faces a charge for breaching probation.

Anyone with more information about the attempted murder or home invasion is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.