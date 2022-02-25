Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Peri Redwood

After months of investigation, Regina police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection to the killing of Peri Redwood, 24, last fall.

Police located Redwood's body in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street on Oct. 13.

Days later, they deemed her death the city's ninth homicide of 2021.

On Wednesday, officers located and arrested Hope Cyr on a charge of second-degree murder.

Cyr was set to make her first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.