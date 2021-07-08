Woman charged with second-degree murder in Prince Albert

Prince Albert police have charged Francine Ballantyne with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Doris Broussie in the summer.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3600 block of Second Avenue West in Prince Albert, about 360 km northwest of Regina, on Aug. 5.

Police found Broussie, 40, with serious injuries.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert and then transferred to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where she died.

Francine Ballantyne, 28, made her first court appearance last week, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.