Woman assaulted with bear spray, machete: Regina police

A woman was assaulted with bear spray and a machete in an early morning robbery on the 1100 block of Angus St. in Regina.

According to a news release, the woman was at a business on the 1100 block of Angus St just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday when she was approached by two men. One man used bear spray while the second suspect hit the woman with a machete.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was robbed of her possessions.

Police are looking for both suspects.

One is described as wearing a black hat with a white logo, black and white bandanna, with a colour combination of purple, white and yellow runners. The other is described as a male wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, blue jeans and black and white runners.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.