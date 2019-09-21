Woman assaulted with bear spray, machete: Regina police
Woman sustained minor injuries in assault
A woman was assaulted with bear spray and a machete in an early morning robbery on the 1100 block of Angus St. in Regina.
According to a news release, the woman was at a business on the 1100 block of Angus St just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday when she was approached by two men. One man used bear spray while the second suspect hit the woman with a machete.
The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was robbed of her possessions.
Police are looking for both suspects.
One is described as wearing a black hat with a white logo, black and white bandanna, with a colour combination of purple, white and yellow runners. The other is described as a male wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, blue jeans and black and white runners.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.