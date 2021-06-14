Woman accused in death of Sask. Mountie prepares for bail hearing

The Winnipeg woman accused in the recent death of a young Saskatchewan Mountie made a brief second court appearance Friday that ended with plans for a bail hearing.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, is charged with manslaughter, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, stealing a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance, among other offences.

Pagee appeared in court by phone Friday afternoon with representation from a Winnipeg law firm. Pagee's counsel asked to have her court date pushed back to allow more time to organize details for a bail hearing.

The case is now adjourned until June 23. Pagee will remain remanded in custody until then.

Pagee was arrested alongside her co-accused, 41-year-old Alphonse Stanley Traverse — who is also from Winnipeg — on June 12.

The pair were taken into custody after Indian Head RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was killed during a traffic stop that morning in Wolseley, Sask.

Traverse is set to make his second court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on June 21.