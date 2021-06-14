Woman accused in death of Sask. Mountie prepares for bail hearing
Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, is due back in provincial court June 23
The Winnipeg woman accused in the recent death of a young Saskatchewan Mountie made a brief second court appearance Friday that ended with plans for a bail hearing.
Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, is charged with manslaughter, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, stealing a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance, among other offences.
Pagee appeared in court by phone Friday afternoon with representation from a Winnipeg law firm. Pagee's counsel asked to have her court date pushed back to allow more time to organize details for a bail hearing.
The case is now adjourned until June 23. Pagee will remain remanded in custody until then.
Pagee was arrested alongside her co-accused, 41-year-old Alphonse Stanley Traverse — who is also from Winnipeg — on June 12.
The pair were taken into custody after Indian Head RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was killed during a traffic stop that morning in Wolseley, Sask.
Traverse is set to make his second court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on June 21.