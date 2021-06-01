68-year-old woman in hospital after being struck by semi-trailer Monday in Regina

A 68-year-old pedestrian remains in hospital after she was struck by a semi-trailer in Regina Monday morning, according to a news release from Regina police.

The collision happened at about 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue East.

The semi was going northbound on Prince of Wales Drive, and the woman was crossing Victoria Avenue East from the south side of the roadway, heading to the north side, the news release said.

Police said the woman was struck while the semi was turning right onto Victoria Avenue.

Collision reconstruction experts gathered information, measurements and images of the scene following the incident.

There are not yet any details on the condition of the hospitalized woman.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed all or part of the Monday morning collision to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, to share information.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

