Woman, 23, Tasered by Regina police after refusing to drop knife

Regina police say a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody with minor injuries after she was Tasered late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Arnason Street around 11:45 p.m. where a woman was threatening to hurt herself.

Officers said the woman had a knife and refused to drop it. She was then shocked with the Taser.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

As with any case involving a Taser, the incident will be reviewed by the Regina police's Use of Force Committee.