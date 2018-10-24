Woman, 23, Tasered by Regina police after refusing to drop knife
Regina police say a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was Tasered late Tuesday night.
Police say woman was threatening to hurt herself,taken into custody with minor injuries
Regina police say a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody with minor injuries after she was Tasered late Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Arnason Street around 11:45 p.m. where a woman was threatening to hurt herself.
Officers said the woman had a knife and refused to drop it. She was then shocked with the Taser.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment.
As with any case involving a Taser, the incident will be reviewed by the Regina police's Use of Force Committee.