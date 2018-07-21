Irish woman, 21, killed in Sask. highway rollover

A 21-year-old woman from Ireland has died after a crash north of Maidstone, Sask.

Maidstone RCMP, the fire department and EMS responded to the single vehicle rollover on Highway 21 at about 10:30 a.m. CST Wednesday.

The driver was found dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The family of the victim has been notified, police said.

In a news release issued Saturday, Saskatchewan RCMP said it will not be releasing her name to the public.

The crash is still under investigation with assistance from a collision reconstructionist and the coroner's office.

Maidstone is 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.