Irish woman, 21, killed in Sask. highway rollover

A 21-year-old woman from Ireland has died following a crash north of Maidstone, Sask.

RCMP not releasing victim's name

A fatal crash north of Maidstone, Sask. on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman from Ireland. (CBC)

Maidstone RCMP, the fire department and EMS responded to the single vehicle rollover on Highway 21 at about 10:30 a.m. CST Wednesday. 

The driver was found dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle. 

The family of the victim has been notified, police said. 

In a news release issued Saturday, Saskatchewan RCMP said it will not be releasing her name to the public. 

The crash is still under investigation with assistance from a collision reconstructionist and the coroner's office. 

Maidstone is 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. 

