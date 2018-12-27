Co-op closure leaves Wolseley with gaps in service

The mayor of Wolseley, a town about 95 kilometres east of Regina, said the abrupt closure of the local Hometown Co-op left him in "absolute disbelief."

"We weren't even given enough time to have a discussion with them, find alternate sourcing, that sort of thing," Gerald Hill told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

He said town council has invited Co-op's management to meet in the new year after the closure.

Hill said the closure, which happened on Dec. 21, affects not only the town and its residents, but also residents of the surrounding area and the rural municipality of Wolseley.

The most significant loss appears to be access to the card lock fuel pumps, which can be operated after hours. There is another place to fuel up in the community but it does not have the same hours or access.

Albert Outhwaite, the interim general manager of Hometown Co-op, said the closure wasn't a surprise to the employees, who were warned in advance of potential layoffs or closure.

He said he advised employees that if a potential new job opportunity arose during the time between notice and the closure, they should take it.

"I had been open with the staff. I didn't want to lie to them," Outhwaite said. "It was for the betterment of the staff, although we're getting kind of beat up for that."

Rising costs, aging infrastructure to blame

The closure is due to rising costs and aging infrastructure, according to Outhwaite. He said the building and its fuel pumps and tank were aging. The Co-op lost about a million dollars over the last eight or nine years.

"Do we wait until we have an environmental leak and that costs, who knows, lots of money?" Outhwaite said.

Mayor Hill asked why the company didn't adopt a more sustainable business model years ago once it became apparent there could be potential losses.

He also expressed skepticism about financial losses being the reason for the closure.

"Up to the last year, we received an equity cheque every year from them. So, if you're losing that kind of money, how are you paying that kind of equity out?"

The mayor said the town could have rallied around the Co-op and worked toward a solution that wasn't an abrupt closure, had it been consulted prior to the closing.

"It flies in the face of what the Co-op movement is all about," Hill said.