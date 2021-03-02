Wollaston Lake RCMP seize large haul of alcohol from bootleggers

RCMP in Wollaston Lake say officers seized 40 bottles of bootlegged alcohol in a bust last week.

Wollaston Lake, 550 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, is a dry community.

Police say someone called police after the vehicle carrying the alcohol was spotted coming through a checkpoint on Feb. 26. Police say the alcohol was in "plain sight."

When officers stopped the vehicle, they found three dozen 750-millilitre bottles of whiskey, a two-litre bottle of vodka and three coolers, police said.

Two of the three people in the vehicle have been charged with bootlegging.

RCMP say busts like this can drastically reduce calls about alcohol-related crimes in the community.