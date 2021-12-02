Overdue snowmobilers found dead at northern Sask. lake

RCMP in Wollaston Lake, Sask., say searchers have found the bodies of two overdue snowmobilers.

In a release, police said the two men from Wollaston Lake, aged 35 and 36, left the community on Monday to get wood in the Larson Lake area.

The men were reported missing on Tuesday when they didn't return as scheduled, RCMP said.

Local community volunteers, Wollaston Lake RCMP and the Canadian Rangers started a search.

The missing men were found dead at Larson Lake later that day.

RCMP said they have determined that the snowmobile the men were driving entered open water.

Wollaston Lake is located approximately 700 kilometres north of Saskatoon.