3 boaters missing from Wollaston Lake, Sask.

A search is underway for missing boaters in northeastern Saskatchewan, RCMP say.

The boat the three people — two men and one woman — were believed to be using has now been located on Wollaston Lake, but RCMP, the Canadian Rangers and community volunteers are still searching for the boaters.

Police in Wollaston Lake received a call at 5 p.m. on Wednesday about the three boaters, who were overdue.

Earlier that day, one of the men had left Wollaston Lake to pick up the other two at the barge landing.

The three were expected to return about two and a half hours later, but did not arrive, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Additional RCMP resources and a Canadian Forces plane are being sent to Wollaston Lake — a community about 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — to assist with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wollaston Lake RCMP at 306-633-1200.