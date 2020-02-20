The Wollaston Lake area may finally get a road but it won't be all-season

The Saskatchewan government is looking for a consultant who can make the case for a winter road in the Wollaston Lake area.

"We've been talking with First Nations and the federal government over the past few months on a new plan for Wollaston Lake roads and the discussions have been promising," said David Horth, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

The successful bidder would help the province make a case for federal funding to construct a winter road, which would extend road access to the community by a month or two each winter.

Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation band administration declined to comment until more information was obtained.

The Sask. government initially announced the first leg of construction for an all-season road in February 2008. Completion for that project was scheduled to wrap up during the 2012 construction season, a government press release from the time says.

A road to Wollaston Lake would increase access to the area beyond the ice road season. (Submitted by Caroline Sajer)

A winter road would be the first phase of progression that ultimately results in an all-season road in the area but a timeline for construction has not yet been set.

Horth explained that a winter road would be the first phase of building and improving road access. The second phase could include a seasonal road which people could use for 10 or so months per year.

The third phase would be an all-season road.

Wollaston Lake is located in northern Saskatchewan. ((CBC))

"That's the best process I think to get to get to to the where we all want to be, which is with all-weather access to Wollaston Lake over land."

The first phase of construction, if and when it goes ahead, has a tentative price tag of $16 million, which includes removing a rock ridge, as well as the cost of building roads, infrastructure and a bridge over the Redman river.

"It should be noted that this highway corridor is also an important link between Saskatoon, Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan," the request for proposals reads.