The Wollaston Lake area may finally get a road but it won't be all-season
Sask. government announced first leg of an all-season road in February 2008
The Saskatchewan government is looking for a consultant who can make the case for a winter road in the Wollaston Lake area.
"We've been talking with First Nations and the federal government over the past few months on a new plan for Wollaston Lake roads and the discussions have been promising," said David Horth, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.
The successful bidder would help the province make a case for federal funding to construct a winter road, which would extend road access to the community by a month or two each winter.
Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation band administration declined to comment until more information was obtained.
The Sask. government initially announced the first leg of construction for an all-season road in February 2008. Completion for that project was scheduled to wrap up during the 2012 construction season, a government press release from the time says.
A winter road would be the first phase of progression that ultimately results in an all-season road in the area but a timeline for construction has not yet been set.
Horth explained that a winter road would be the first phase of building and improving road access. The second phase could include a seasonal road which people could use for 10 or so months per year.
The third phase would be an all-season road.
"That's the best process I think to get to get to to the where we all want to be, which is with all-weather access to Wollaston Lake over land."
The first phase of construction, if and when it goes ahead, has a tentative price tag of $16 million, which includes removing a rock ridge, as well as the cost of building roads, infrastructure and a bridge over the Redman river.
"It should be noted that this highway corridor is also an important link between Saskatoon, Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan," the request for proposals reads.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.