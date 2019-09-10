Witness tells Regina manslaughter trial he saw slain man's last breath

Sheradon Cyr says he saw Blaine Thomas Katz take his last breath before dying.

Cyr was testifying Monday at the trial of Gerald Earl McDormand in Regina Queen's Bench court.

McDormand is charged with manslaughter in the death of the 39-year-old Katz.

On the evening of Aug. 12, 2017, police were called to the 2100 block of Cornwall Street after getting a report of a seriously injured man.

Katz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cyr lived in the apartment across the hall from Katz.

He told court on the day of the incident he was making music on his computer when two people came through the apartment from the fire exit that also served as his back door.

Cyr said he didn't know what they were doing so he he locked the doors after they left.

Later he heard a bang along with some yelling.

When he looked in the hallway and saw Katz laying on the stairs.

"He was taking his last breath," Cyr said,

Blaine Katz was killed in August of 2017. (Facebook)

He said he and his cousin Tony Cyr then left the building just as police were arriving.

McDormand was originally charged with second-degree murder along with Steven Paul St. Pierre.

St. Pierre pleaded guilty to manslaughter this summer and was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

St. Pierre admitted he delivered the fatal stab wound.

Court heard he had been brought in as the muscle in an ambush on Katz, who thought he was receiving payment for a drug debt.

Police officers who were first on the scene and a paramedic also testified.

Cst. Tyler Bacon said he found Katz lying on his back on the stairs with bloodstains around his body.

Bacon performed CPR until EMS arrived. EMS tried to revive Katz but were unsuccessful.

He said Katz had a puncture wound near the centre of his back and another on his right arm

Sgt. Maria Rupcich of the Major Crimes Unit took the stand to review surveillance footage from around the time of Katz's death taken from an apartment building on Cornwall Street, and the Sunrise Motel.

Footage from an apartment camera show McDormand, St. Pierre and a woman named Amanda Wood drive up to building at about 10:30 p.m. in a white Dodge Caliber. They go in and out periodically and at one point entering the building through a fire exit at the back of the apartment that was left open. The Caliber leaves at about 11:15 p.m. with all of them inside. McDormand was seen carrying an object in his hand but Rupcich couldn't confirm what it was.

Footage from the Sunrise Motel, where McDormand, St. Pierre and Wood were staying, shows the Caliber leaving the motel at 10:15 p.m, and returning at 11:27 p.m.

McDormand is seen holding something in his left arm. He then walks to the side of the building off camera and comes back without anything in his arm

All three can be seen coming and going until 5:51 a.m. when police arrived and the suspects were arrested

McDormand's trial continues Tuesday. Tony Cyr and Amanda Wood are expected to testify.