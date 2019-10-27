Skip to Main Content
Within 5 minutes, 1 person carjacked and 1 car window shot out, likely by same Regina suspect
Saskatchewan

The man in the second car suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

CBC News ·
Regina police say 2 gun incidents in short order in the same section of the city are probably related. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The Regina Police Service is investigating two successive early-morning gun incidents believed to be the work of one suspect.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint at a business on the 700 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a police press release issued early Sunday. 

A few minutes later, a second man had his car window shot out at a business two blocks away on Victoria Avenue and suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

