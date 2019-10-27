Within 5 minutes, 1 person carjacked and 1 car window shot out, likely by same Regina suspect

The Regina Police Service is investigating two successive early-morning gun incidents believed to be the work of one suspect.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint at a business on the 700 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a police press release issued early Sunday.

A few minutes later, a second man had his car window shot out at a business two blocks away on Victoria Avenue and suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.