Within 5 minutes, 1 person carjacked and 1 car window shot out, likely by same Regina suspect
The man in the second car suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.
The Regina Police Service is investigating two successive early-morning gun incidents believed to be the work of one suspect.
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint at a business on the 700 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a police press release issued early Sunday.
A few minutes later, a second man had his car window shot out at a business two blocks away on Victoria Avenue and suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.
Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.