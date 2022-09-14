RCMP lay charges in relation to last week's public alert about shooting at Witchekan Lake First Nation

Police have charged three men in relation to a series of events that began last week with shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Three people from Witchekan Lake First Nation — aged 22, 32 and 33 — have been charged with various offences including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, theft, and break and enter.

The charges stem from a string of events that began with a report of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation on Sept. 2 just before 1 a.m. CST.

Witnesses told Spiritwood RCMP that a man in a grey Pontiac had shot at a driver in a Ford vehicle.

As officers investigated, a vehicle fled from police in the community around 2 p.m. CST, RCMP said.

At the end of the pursuit, both people inside the vehicle fled and one was arrested with help from police dog services and the RCMP Critical Incident Response Team, RCMP said.

On the morning of Sept. 5, Spiritwood RCMP were called about a stolen black SUV and about two hours later another call came in about masked people in the same type of vehicle stealing gas from a station in Leoville, Sask.

Leoville is about 130 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Police were then called about someone from the same vehicle shooting at a resident in the neighbourhood, though no injuries were reported.

Police said they found the SUV in a cornfield near Witchekan Lake First Nation and pursued it through the field. According to police, the SUV caught fire, at which point the driver stopped it and was arrested. Police say they found that driver was not involved in the shootings.

Later that afternoon, a dangerous persons alert was issued provincewide following a reported shooting incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

The 22-year-old was arrested that evening in Saskatoon.

The alert was cancelled before 3 a.m. CST the next morning.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.